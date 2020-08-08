JONESBOROUGH - Michael D. Tesnear of Jonesborough went to his heavenly home Friday, August 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.
He was a sawyer at Garland Hardwoods for 20+ years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Tesnear, his mother, Lucille Quillen Tesnear, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Neal Tesnear of the home; two sons, Shannon Tesnear and girlfriend Tara of Greeneville, Mickey Tesnear and fiancé Ashley of Jonesborough; one daughter, Tonya T. McCourry and husband Roger of Jonesborough; and a stepson, Edie Kiser and wife Cheyenne of Blountville. He has eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mike also wanted to acknowledge his very special aunt, Finetta Quillen and his very special second family, Charles and Ruth Neal, Rick, Dennis, and Carolyn Neal.
Pastor Bill Peters will officiate a private Memorial Service for family only due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences may be sent to the Tesnear family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Service 423-753-3821