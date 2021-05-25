NASHVILLE — Motorists hitting the road this week will encounter the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014.
The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, AAA reported, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Tennessee’s average gas price fell 2 cents last week to $2.88 — 19 cents more than a month ago and $1.18 more than a year ago.
“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead. The AAA app can help to find the best price.”
Across the nation
Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more than last year, according to AAA.
While the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and deliveries are in progress, some stations in the Southeast continue to experience supply strain. This is likely to extend into the holiday weekend, but motorists will be able to fill up.
“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks,” McGee said. “However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown.”
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.64 to settle at $63.58, AAA reported.
While a stronger dollar contributed to higher prices for the day, crude prices declined on the week due to market concerns that increasing coronavirus infections around the world could reduce crude consumption this year.
The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels to 486 million barrels. That report and new market concerns about inflation helped reduce crude prices last week.
If EIA’s next weekly report shows another increase in crude stocks, prices could decrease further this week.
Memorial Day travel tips
AAA offers these road trip tips for Memorial Day travelers:
- Make a good BET before hitting the road: get your battery, engine and tires checked.
- Consider refueling when your gas tank level hits one-fourth of a tank.
- Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.
- Use the AAA app to find the closest gas station on your route. You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing.
- Do not leave home without an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables. Don’t forget extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.