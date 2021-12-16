HAMPTON — It takes a lot of work to maintain the grounds and move from one end of the 500-acre campus of Doe River Gorge Ministries. That is why the recent partnership with Meade Tractor is great news for the Christian summer camp and retreat for families and groups.
“Spending our limited resources on lawn mowers is just about our lowest priority,” said Terry Maughon, president of Doe River Gorge. But the mowing is a big job in the summer, when they work all day everyday to keep the 20 acres of lawns trimmed. That is why the partnership with Meade means a lot.
Chuck Meade, president of Meade Tractor, said he was not really aware of what an asset the Tri-Cities had with Doe River Gorge until his teenage daughter attended the camp last summer. When his wife asked him to pick up their daughter at the end of camp, Meade was impressed with its operation and quickly became inspired to help the camp.
“As a Tri-Cities based company, Meade Tractor is honored to support a fantastic organization right here in the Tri-Cities, Doe River Gorge, along with Terry’s leadership provides an unparalleled Christian experience for our young people. We look forward to working with Doe River Gorge to further expand their mission of inspiring and equipping our next generation,” Meade said.
Meade Tractor is a John Deere dealer with 26 locations spread throughout Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Although he could have had his corporate headquarters in cities like Nashville or Louisville, he chose to keep his headquarters in the Tri-Cities and was pleased to discover an outdoor camp that he calls a gem.
Meade said that when he met Maughon, he asked what he could do to help the operation. Maughon quickly thought of all the mowing his staff has to do and suggested the donation of a new mower. Meade quickly presented the camp with a new John Deere 60-inch zero turn mower, which he said will drastically cut the time it takes the staff to mow next summer. Meade then asked what else he could do
Maughon said he was not quite used to Meade’s up front generosity. Usually, Maughon has to ask for donations. He thought about the long treks between the camp’s various activities and Meade quickly donated a new four-person John Deere Gator utility vehicle.
Meade said he is also prepared to help when a planned construction project is announced next year.
Maughon said “Chuck Meade has a passionate desire to make a positive difference in the lives of young people. This partnership greatly advances our ability to provide a place where people can experience incredible fun, exhilarating adventures, unconditional acceptance and Christ-centered love.”