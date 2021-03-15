Program sprang from alderman’s concern over racism in region

Last June, Jonesborough Alderman Terry Countermine spoke up about the need to recognize, and combat, the existence of racism in the region, saying “for us not to recognize that it exists is wrong.”

“I really think that it’s an issue that, now more than ever, needs addressing and that too many of us, including me, have felt that it wasn’t a big problem, but it is a big problem,” Countermine said at the time, adding that “being a white person in our society is a lot easier than being a person of color.”

Countermine made his comments at a town Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting as he called on town officials to come up with a resolution showing that Jonesborough wants to do better and set an example in addressing the impact of racism on people of color in Northeast Tennessee. Sometime after the meeting, Countermine reached out to McKinney Center board member Michelle Treece about having a conversation.

That led to the creation of “Conversations That Matter,” a discussion between two local guests who explore their own culture and perspectives, while discovering the things they might have in common while examining their differences and what makes them unique. Its goal is for guests and participants to hear real stories from their neighbors, promoting a better understanding of each other. Countermine and Treece took part in the first discussion last July.

“We thought what a great idea it would be if we got people from our community to sit down together and just have really good conversations about what’s going on in the world, their experience growing up, their current experiences, what gives them hope for the future, their commonalities,” Center Director Theresa Hammons said. “Those are things we want to talk about in the ‘Conversations That Matter’ series.”

Hammons said they’ve “only had good positive feedback” on the conversations, and said they’ve even noticed other organizations putting together similar events.

Since they began last summer, the center — formerly a segregated African American school — has hosted more than a half dozen conversations, most recently on March 11. Treece has taken on a role as a moderator, along with local activist and business owner Katelyn Yarbrough.

“I really enjoy it, I do, I get nervous right before it starts because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh I got to get this Zoom going and the (microphones) and all that good stuff,’ but I love doing those conversations, and knowing that it is so well received by others is pretty amazing,” Treece said.

Treece the speakers are “sharing from their soul” and “to know that other people are welcoming that and receiving that and getting something out of just a conversation is a lot.”

“I think people really want these conversations,” Treece said, later saying she felt it was important that the community has an opportunity to share stories.

Hammons, meanwhile, said hearing other people’s stories is important and “helps us understand our neighbors better,” adding “I think it’s really important we hear those real life experiences and what’s happening to people that we see everyday.”

“When you’re at home watching ‘Convesations That Matter,’ we hope that you’re getting a positive experience and that it’s going to impact your life in a positive way,” she said.

To view past conversations, visit the McKinney Center’s YouTube Page, and keep an eye on its Facebook page to know when the next one will be held.