Martindale Baptist Church will hold a special service Sunday to recognize Pastor Delbert Storie, who has faithfully served the community for 44 years. Before coming to Johnson City, Storie started a church in Lebanon.
Throughout the years of faithful service his wife of 61 years has been by his side.
Storie has been involved in countless weddings, funerals, births, salvations, and baptisms during his time at Martindale. Many lives have been touched by Pastor Storie and Mrs. Cue. From all the congregation at Martindale, thank you Pastor.
The special service begins at 10:45 a.m. at the church on Old Lewis Road. A catered meal will follow.