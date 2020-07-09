JOHNSON CITY - Margie Bradford Edwards, 92, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at NHC Health Care. She was a native of Yancey County, NC and daughter of the late Robert and Addie Honeycutt Bradford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband S.T. Edwards.
Those left to cherish Margie’s memory include her daughters: Reda Haney, Barbara Smith and husband Scott, and Theresa White and husband Keith; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will gather to greet friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Margie’s life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Reverend Byrl Fann officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Lyons Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm on Sunday. The family encourages social distancing at the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Edwards family.