Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle fleeing the scene of a shooting outside a downtown Johnson City nightclub early Sunday morning.
About 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting that had just occurred in front of Wonderland Lounge Bar N Grill on Spring Street.
Police stopped the feeling vehicle, and found the man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen inside the vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition later Sunday morning.
The investigation was continuing. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or visit www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.