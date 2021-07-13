BLOUNTVILLE — A man charged in the death of a woman at a Kingsport home in May and arrested in New Orleans last month, is now being held in the Sullivan Count Jail on $1 million bond.
Zachery Felton, 36, is charged in the May 15 shooting death of Amber N. Schwenk, 40, at a home on Bays View Court.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office went to New Orleans to pick up Felton after he waived extradition. Felton was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on Sunday, arraigned Monday, and is scheduled back in court next week.
Kingsport police officers found Schwenk inside the residence, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit of complaint obtained by the Times News.
After conducting interviews with others in the home, detectives determined Felton, who had left before police arrived, was responsible for the shooting.
Detectives obtained a warrant, charging him with first-degree murder, vandalism of a monitoring device, and vandalism.
According to the affidavit, Felton and Schwenk were previously in a relationship. On the day of the shooting, Felton had asked to come into the house to retrieve some belongings; 20 minutes later witnesses told police they heard a gunshot from downstairs.
Felton was released on May 10 from Knox County on pre-trial release for two charges of promoting prostitution.
As part of his release, he was required to wear an ankle monitor. Shortly before 6 a.m. on May 15, the monitor was removed.
Later that morning, Kingsport detectives found it in the median of Interstate 26 between exits 1 and 3.
According to the affidavit, Felton had been to the house earlier in the week and accused Schwenk of stealing more than $30,000 in cash from his belongings while he was incarcerated.