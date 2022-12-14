A dietitian tip for the holiday season is to focus on including more nutrient-rich foods in the typical holiday spread. This means finding ways to add fruits, vegetables and healthy fats. A great option is serving shareable snack boards that are fit for feeding a crowd. Try these “merry and light” dishes that will impress guests and add balanced bites to any holiday feast.

Try a take on the trending butter board. Swap butter for whipped feta. This dippable base will offer more protein and less saturated fat. Start with a large serving platter and spread a generous serving of whipped feta. Add a drizzle of olive oil and top with seasonings, citrus zest, honey and herbs. Next layer a display of raw and roasted vegetables. To simplify preparation, pick up a veggie tray to save time rinsing and chopping. For the roasted vegetables, try options like parsnips, asparagus, tomatoes or beets. You can serve these warm or cook and chill to serve later.

