ROGERSVILLE — Matthew Mahan had his wish come true thanks to the New Hampshire Make-A-Wish program which bought the 2020 Volunteer High School grad a brand new four-wheeler.
In 2019, Matthew got sick and went to the Holston Valley Medical Center, where they were unable to figure out what was wrong with him. After a week at Holston Valley he was transferred to Vanderbilt.
“They ran a bunch of tests and found out that I’d had some strokes,” Matthew said. “They found out I have Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome. It makes my blood clot, and I have a growth on my heart valve from it. I chose not to have the surgery, and I’m on blood thinners now.”
A few weeks before before his 18th birthday, Matthew decided to apply to the East Tennessee Make-a-Wish Foundation
“I didn’t think I’d get it, but I did,” Matthew said. “I wanted to go on a trip. I wanted to go up to Canada, or some place up north, but because of the coronavirus we couldn’t do that so I decided to ask for a four-wheeler instead.”
Matthew splits his time between a home in Rogersville and a farm home near Sneedville where there’s a lot of good places to ride an ATV.
His family’s ATV, a 1996 Polaris 300, is still running but he said it’s pretty beat up and old.
For his new ATV Matthew picked out a Kawasaki Brute Force 750 four-wheeler ATV from Kingsport Cycle. His new ATV retails at $10,600, but Make-a-Wish bought it for $9,499.
“I picked out the one I wanted and had it wrapped in blue,” Matthew said. “I just like that color.”
East Tennessee Make-a-Wish didn’t have the resources to make Matthew’s wish come true, so the New Hampshire foundation agreed to take over.
“I got a call from the Make-A-Wish foundation in New Hampshire, and they were trying to find a vehicle for him,” said Kingsport Cycles sales rep Michael Barker. “We had the vehicle, and I made arrangements to get the vehicle wrapped the color that Matthew wanted. Then they bought it for him and came here and did the presentation.”
You can send donations to help makes other children’s wishes come true to: Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, 6700 Baum Drive Suite 7, Knoxville, TN 37919.
You can also donate online at: etn.wish.org.