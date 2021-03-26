KINGSPORT — The rebuilding of Main Street in downtown Kingsport is scheduled to begin later this summer and according to city officials the work is expected to take about two years to complete.
The latest action on the project took place last week during a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. City leaders amended the contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to extend the completion date from April of this year to April of 2024.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the reason for the extension is additional design time was needed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“In these projects that utilize state funding, there’s agreements between the city and the state that routinely have to be adjusted to match the actual time for construction,” McReynolds said.
THE PROBLEM WITH MAIN STREET
For years, Kingsport has planned to address the problem with Main Street and completely rebuild the road. The problem lies with the soil under the street.
Over the past century, the soils that support the roadway have weakened tremendously and though the city has repaved sections in the past, the new asphalt surface simply fails within a few years. Therefore, fixing the root cause of the failure, the unsuitable soil conditions, is what Kingsport plans to do.
The core of the project calls for rebuilding Main Street, digging down and removing the existing road structure and replacing it with stone to produce a good, stable base.
THE SCOPE OF THE PROJECT
In addition to completely rebuilding Main Street, conceptual drawings show new trees along both sides of the street from Sullivan to Market streets, bulb outs at Main and Cherokee, stamped brick crosswalks, handicapped ramps and a landscapped median from the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing to Market.
Two years ago, the BMA voted to make some changes to the power poles along Main Street. That has now happened. The new, metal poles go from Sullivan Street to the substation on Main Street, all of the wooden poles along Main will be going away with distribution and communication lines going underground.
“The new power poles are in place. Those poles aren’t moving ... the edge of the street is moving. We’re bringing the curb line in to make the street more of a typical width of a street,” McReynolds said.
Work will be done in phases, starting at the Sullivan end of Main and working toward Cherokee with crews fixing one side of the road and then the other. Then, from Cherokee to Market, McReynolds said crews would work block by block until construction is complete.
The total estimated cost of the project is $9.6 million, with the roadway work coming in at $6.4 million and the utility work at $3.2 million. State and federal funding will cover 80 percent of that cost.
“While the benefits of utilizing federal and state transportation funds on the city’s local roads allow us to deliver an amazing project at much lower cost for the citizens of Kingsport, the trade-off is the time it takes to move these projects to construction,” McReynolds said. “This project began under Mayor (Dennis) Phillip’s tenure and is being delivered under Mayor (Pat) Shull.”