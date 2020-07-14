Lourine Douglas Simpson, 91, of Johnson City, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Waters of Johnson City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard W. and Cleoria Cox Simpson, and one daughter, Gwen Story.
Survivors include her daughter, Chima Christine Simpson, and a sister, Emma Jean Bricky.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Washington County Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. 423-282-1521.