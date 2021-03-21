On March 8, 2020, my girlfriend and I were at my mom’s house for dinner when I read that there were still tickets available to the Southern Conference mens basketball championship game in Asheville, North Carolina.

After some debate, we decided to get tickets and go to the game — besides, if the 29-4 East Tennessee State Buccaneers were going to advance to the big dance, we definitely wanted to watch it happen in person.

It was probably the seventh or eighth game we’d attended together that season, but this one felt much different. It wasn’t just the fact that this was the championship game, it was because, by this time, the novel coronavirus was starting to spread rapidly across the country, with 35 states reporting at least one infection as of March 9 — including Tennessee (three) and North Carolina (two).

When we arrived at Harrah’s Cherokee Center about half an hour before tipoff, I remember us talking about how this might be the last big event we would go to if the situation with the virus worsened. I also recall myself wondering aloud how likely it was that at least one person at the more than 7,500-seat venue actually had the coronavirus then.

For the most part though, I was happy to shut out everything happening across the nation and the world and focus on the game. When the final buzzer sounded, cementing an ETSU tournament bid, I was stoked. And, like many others, I was so looking forward to seeing if ETSU could be a Cinderella team and make a deep run in the tournament, set to begin St. Patrick’s Day.

That all changed the next day when a man in Sullivan County tested positive for COVID-19. On March 11, two days after the game, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 12, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a statewide emergency because of the virus, and the NCAA scrapped the 2020 tournament the same day.

In a matter of days, everything changed.

I don’t remember much from the individual days that week (or, really, that month), but I do remember the stress and concern I felt, I remember writing probably a hundred paragraphs tracking event cancellations and closures due to the virus, and I remember trying to track local grocery store hours as they were adjusted. There are, however, a couple individual days that stick out to me: March 14 and March 20.

March 14 was the day Jonesborough hosted its St. Patrick’s Day event, the last major event I covered before Gov. Bill Lee issued his safer-at-home order on March 30. I remember the event had a really strange atmosphere, as it was essentially the only event scheduled for that week (or month, really) that wasn’t canceled. Attendees had a mix of nonchalance and worry, while some just wanted to get out one more time before things were shut down.

“There’s concerns, and you want to be cautious, but you also want to try and enjoy things as much as possible,” one person said at the event, perfectly encapsulating the mood that day.

Six days later, on March 20, Washington County reported its first cases of the coronavirus. It’s a day I won’t soon forget.

That day started with a 10 a.m. email from Ballad Health announcing a press conference in two hours “on the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases” in the region. Around this time, we also learned of a reported positive case in Greeneville, a university student who contracted the virus on a trip out of state.

I arrived at Ballad’s press conference and began setting up my cellphone on a tripod to stream the event, surrounded by probably a dozen people including other reporters, photographers and hospital officials. There, officials announced Washington County had its first case of the virus, bringing the region’s total to two, including Sullivan County’s sole case. There was no confirmation on any cases from Greene County, leaving it unaccounted for.

On my way back to the office, I remember calling ahead and letting them know we had our first case. Immediately after, I texted my parents and friends and let them know as well in case they hadn’t been watching or hadn’t heard yet. Things were very real at this point.

When I arrived back at the office, I was told I had to go back out soon because the Northeast Regional Health Office was going to be holding its own press conference in a couple hours. I believe it was around this time we heard about an employee at a local country club saying they tested positive in an email to club members. In my mind, this put our regional case count at three — one in Sullivan County, one in Washington County and one in Greene County.

I arrived at the Northeast Regional Health Office later that afternoon and again set up my phone on a tripod and began streaming. During this press conference, the NERHO confirmed two total cases in Washington County and one in Greene County. The region’s official count was now four. After about half an hour, it was over and I retreated to the office once again to write my story.

It’s been 366 days since March 20. In that time, more than 50,000 people in our region have tested positive for the virus and more than a thousand have died from it. Looking back, it’s still hard to imagine we got to this point.