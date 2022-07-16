BIG STONE GAP — Six golfers finished under par in the first round of the two-day Lonesome Pine Invitational tournament Saturday at Lonesome Pine Country Club.
Chance Taylor, a senior on the Tennessee Tech golf squad and Gate City graduate, and Eli Fagan, a former Daniel Boone golfer, head the leaderboard in the championship flight of the 91st annual tournament.
Both Taylor and Fagan finished at 4-under-par 67, while defending champion Craig Reasor — an LMU grad from Knoxville — finished one stroke behind with 3-under-par 68.
Taylor, who won the 2018 and 2019 Invitational championships, said he was happy with the way he played. But he said he felt like he could have finished better.
“Can’t complain about a 67,” Taylor said. “I’ve got to make a few more putts. That’s the big thing. I just didn’t make the putts that I should have. Our whole group was in a lull all day.”
Taylor’s tee shots helped make up for his putting game deficits, he said.
“I hit it good,” Taylor said. “I didn’t miss many greens, and with the ones I did, I missed them in the right spots.”
With such a tight race at the top of the leaderboard, Taylor said he knows he will have to come back Sunday with a game that is just as strong or stronger than the showing he had on Saturday.
STILL IN CONTENTION
Former UVA Wise golfer Matt Dotson and Clint Lowe, a former UVA Wise and Gate City golfer, trail the top three but are still in contention. Each finished Saturday with a 2-under-par 69, while Braden Casolari finished with a 1-under-par 70.
Zachary Luttrell (72), Dustin Davis (73), Zach Lewis (75), Evan Sturgill (75), Andrew Horsman (76) and Braden Clever (77) round out the first-day scoring in the championship flight.
BIG SENIOR SHOWING
Wise’s Robert England had the low score of the day with a 6-under-par 65 to lead the Seniors Flight by six strokes over Mike McCall, who finished the first day at an even 71.
Super Seniors defending champion Pat Kenney, of Johnson City, led the first round of play in the division with a 2-under-par 69, while Allen Blanken finished with a 1-under-par 70.
FLIGHT LEADERS
After Saturday’s first round of play, Paul Clendenon, of Big Stone Gap, leads the first flight with a 69, while four golfers — Tyler Muncy, Ethan Rich, Matt Ward and Ritchie Deel — each shot a 77 to lead the second flight.
The top spot in the third flight is shared by five golfers — Landon Elkins, Glen Pearson, Holland Sturgill, Thomas Glenn and Brett Wildner — who all shot an 80 on Saturday.
In the fourth flight, Tyler Courtney and Russell Cyphers are tied for the top spot with an 83, while David Scearce and Jon Price lead the fifth flight with identical 86 scores.
The sixth and final flight is led by Jeff Elkins and John Black. Each finished with a 89 on Saturday.