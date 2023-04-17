Frontier history, horticulture and nature will be on display this weekend at Rocky Mount Historic Site’s Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival in Piney Flats.

Who: This annual spring event is held at the Rocky Mount Historic Site, which is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Rocky Mount operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

