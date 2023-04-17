A lamb at Rocky Mount State Historic Site. Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century and other spring activities on a frontier farm.
A lamb and its mother enjoying a spring day at Rocky Mount Historic Site in Piney Flats. Woolly Days will be held April 22-23.
Visitors to Rocky Mount this weekend can see baby lambs and historical re-enactors doing blacksmithing and sheep wool processing.
Ben Dewitt hand-shears a sheep during a past Woolly Days event at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site. The flock at the historic site are Cotswold sheep.
Frontier history, horticulture and nature will be on display this weekend at Rocky Mount Historic Site’s Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival in Piney Flats.
Who: This annual spring event is held at the Rocky Mount Historic Site, which is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Rocky Mount operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.
Woolly Days provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about a historic farm site that dates back to the Revolutionary War. Rocky Mount also served as the site of the first capital of the Southwest Territory from 1790 to 1792.
What: Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century and other spring activities on a frontier farm.
Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for children of all ages to get a close look and even pet the sheep, feel their wool and learn how it would be made into clothing. Visitors can wash the freshly-sheared wool, use wool cards to straighten the fibers and see how it is spun into yarn and woven into cloth.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $8 for children over the age of 5. Children under 5 will be admitted free. Parking and access to all Woolly Days activities are included in the admission price.