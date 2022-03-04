Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, will host pastor Hal Farnsworth as the keynote speaker Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6, during the church’s annual missions conference.
This year’s theme — “Building Up Indigenous Churches in Difficult Places” — will focus on ministry and evangelism in nations considered difficult to reach with the Gospel. Of particular interest will be reports on the church’s situation in Ukraine. Speaking at the conference will be missionaries serving in Ukraine, Colombia, Cherokee, North Carolina, and China.
“Our emphasis this year is on how the body of Christ can respond to a national crisis such as the current war in the Ukraine as well as other oppressive environments,” Theo Hagg, Westminster’s coordinator for missions, said.
The conference begins on Friday at 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall with a potluck dinner and discussion on “The Church’s Response to Serious External Pressures.”
Saturday morning events begin at 8 with a light breakfast followed by a men’s session at 8:15, a combined brunch at 10, and a women’s session at 10:45. All meals are free of charge.
On Sunday, March 6, a combined Sunday school session will begin at 9:50 a.m. in the sanctuary for all youth and adult classes. Two worship services will be held in the sanctuary at 8:30 a.m. (masks required) and 11 a.m. (masks optional).
Farnsworth is founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Athens, Georgia, where he has served for 25 years. Before that, he served as Reformed University Fellowship campus minister at Vanderbilt University and Mississippi State University. Throughout his ministry, Farnsworth has been heavily involved in missions work, working extensively in Uganda. Now retired, he and his wife, MaryBeth, live in Athens. His sermon will discuss “A Missions Prayer,” based on John 17.
Childcare for children up to 4 years of age will be provided at all events. The Sunday school session at 9:50 a.m. and the worship service at 11 a.m. will be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel (https://www.facebook.com/WPCJC).
For information, visit https://www.wpcjc.org or call (423) 283-4643.
Contributed to the Press