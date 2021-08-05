The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands launched its annual fundraising campaign Thursday by bringing a little comfort to local residents who have a family member hospitalized in the region.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, said United Way officials, team leaders and community partners helped to pack more than 100 care bags for “family members who are staying with a loved one at an area hospital.”
She said in such emergency situations, family members “don’t always have the time” to pack items they might need during the stay.
United Way hopes to lend a helping hand to those families by distributing the care bags — filled with toiletries, snacks and stationary — to area hospitals.
Salling said the service project is a fitting start to the United Way’s fundraising campaign for this year.
“Our goal this year is to surpass our goal,” Salling said.
The United Way campaign hopes to raise $1.25 million, which is the same goal the organization set last year. The 2020 campaign actually raised $1.5 million, which is an achievement Salling hopes to repeat this year.
She said former United Way leader Lester Lattany is heading up this year’s fundraising efforts. Salling said Lattany and 15 other former campaign chairs will form a “Dream Team” to help mentor United Way officials on their way to reaching their fundraising goal.
Robin Crumley, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County, joined members of her staff in filling care bags at Thursday’s United Way kickoff.
“We are here to support the United Way, which supports our program and this community in so many ways,” Crumley said.
Capt. Antwann Yocum, commander of Johnson City’s Salvation Army, said his organization is among the area service agencies that benefits from the United Way campaign.
“The United Way helps so many organizations in the region to operate by providing vital resources,” he said.
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands was formed in 2020 and now supports more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson, and southern Sullivan counties. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs administered by itself and 21 partner agencies in the region.
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.