Washington County to observe holiday hours From staff reports Johnson City Press Dec 14, 2022 All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.The county trustee's office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31. Other county offices will be closed Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday.All offices will reopen on regular schedules on Jan. 3.