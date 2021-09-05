Washington County commissioners are hoping a new courthouse position will help them bring in more grant money for the county.
Officials say a designated grant writer has helped the Washington County School System land considerably more matching dollars in recent years, and they believe a similar employee can do the same for the county’s coffers.
Commissioner Kenneth Huffine told his colleagues during a meeting of the commission’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee last week that he is confident the county will experience the same kind of success county schools have seen with a grant writer on the payroll.
“Based on the school system’s position, it will not be a drain on the budget,” he said. “This will be a self-sustaining position.”
Proponents of the new position say a grant writer has the potential of securing as much as $1 million in grant funds annually for county departments.
“This is a unique time and place with all the money cascading from the federal government,” Huffine said.
He said the position will report directly to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, and Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, would also be “included in the loop.”
Huffine said once the position is approved by the County Commission, the job will be advertised and could be filled within 90 days.
The position will pay a salary of $65,000 in the first year, with total benefits between $80,000 to $90,000.
The base annual salary would be lowered in the second year to $32,500, with a 3.5% incentive based on the amount of funds the grant writer brings in for county departments.
That incentive will be capped at no more than $100,000 a year.
The description for the position notes the “grant writer will write coherent, organized and compelling proposals.”
Qualifications include having a history in “successful grant writing,” “excellent communication skills” and “strong people skills.”
Preferred applicants for the job should be “deadline-driven team players with outstanding multitasking abilities.”