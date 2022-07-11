The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is hosting Bark in the Park 2 on Sunday, an event featuring dozens of vendors, contests and activities.
The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Founders Park Pavilion on Sunday, July 17. It will have activities for adults and kids, multiple pet contests with prizes, several food trucks and more than 25 vendors. There will also be a live DJ. Those bringing pets must keep them on a leash at all times.
For more information, visit the WC/JC Animal Shelter's Facebook page.