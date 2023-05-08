The Warrior’s Canvas will be hosting a meet-and-greet for women veterans in the Tri-Cities community on Thursday afternoon at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub in downtown Johnson City.
Who: The Warrior’s Canvas is a non-profit organization in downtown Johnson City that seeks to build community for veterans in the Tri-Cities area through a shared interest in the arts. They also work to connect veterans with services in the area that can help them adjust to civilian life.
What: This event will be for women veterans to gather together and make meaningful connections with others who share their experiences. The event will offer an opportunity for women veterans to eat together, socialize and learn about the services offered at Warrior’s Canvas. Additionally, guest speaker Debbie Gibbs will share about “Military Women’s Memorial,” which is her non-profit organization for women.
When: This social event will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Warrior’s Canvas meet-and-greet is being hosted by Mulligan’s Gaming Pub, located at 308 E. Main St. in Johnson City.
Why: This event will highlight the “Women Veterans of East TN” group, which is the only localized women veterans group in the region. Through this event the Warrior’s Canvas is hoping to grow their community of female veterans and to promote the educational and community resources that they offer.
For more information about this event or the Warrior’s Canvas, contact Maria Whitson at maria.w@warriorscanvas.org or at (423) 657-1233.