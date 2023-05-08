Meet and Greet
The Warrior’s Canvas will be hosting a meet-and-greet for women veterans in the Tri-Cities community on Thursday afternoon at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub in downtown Johnson City.

Who: The Warrior’s Canvas is a non-profit organization in downtown Johnson City that seeks to build community for veterans in the Tri-Cities area through a shared interest in the arts. They also work to connect veterans with services in the area that can help them adjust to civilian life.

