Veterans and spectators salute a wreath during a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. The annual event is traditionally held outdoors at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, but was moved indoors to the pavilion at nearby Kiwanis Park because of rain.
David Palmer, left, a senior East Tennessee State University ROTC cadet, joined his father, Col. Benjamin Palmer, who is on active duty in Washington, D.C., and Ed Depolo, American Legion Post 24’s vice commander, in placing a wealth in front of a photograph of the Doughboy statue during a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday.
World War II veteran Bufford Stanley attended a Veterans Day ceremony held Friday near the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial. WWII Navy veteran Virgil Peters, 97, also attended the event.
The Veterans Day ceremony traditionally, held outdoors at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, was moved indoors to the pavilion at nearby Kiwanis Park because of rain. The ceremony featured comments from retired Army Col. Dan Bishop, who is director ETSU’s Veterans Affairs.
Allen Jackson, the group's military historian, and other members of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation honored Brenda Barnett, who is retiring as chair of the foundation, at Fridays Veterans Day event.
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday.
The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
The ceremony featured David Palmer, a senior East Tennessee State University ROTC cadet, joining his father, Col. Benjamin Palmer, who is on active duty in Washington, D.C., and Ed Depolo, Post 24’s vice commander, in placing a wreath in front of a photograph of the Doughboy statue.
Likewise, the annual Veterans Day ceremony, traditionally held outdoors at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, was moved indoors to the pavilion at nearby Kiwanis Park because of rain. The ceremony featured comments from retired Army Col. Dan Bishop, who is director of ETSU’s Veterans Affairs.
He encouraged post 911 veterans to get involved with local service organizations.
“We may take off the uniforms, but we still have a duty to serve,” Bishop said.
The event also saw members of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation honoring Brenda Barnett, who is retiring as chair of the foundation.