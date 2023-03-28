On Monday, military veterans from around the region gathered in East Tennessee State University’s Millennium Center for the Veteran Fair, an event designed to connect veteran service agencies with each other and with veterans in the community.

Sponsored by ETSU, Warrior’s Canvas, Goodwill Industries and the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, the event brought together 70 local veteran service organizations and hundreds of veterans, offering connection, education and community for all. Each organization set up a table in one of the Millennium Center’s ballrooms and offered information, community connections and free gifts to the veterans who stopped by.

