On Monday, military veterans from around the region gathered in East Tennessee State University’s Millennium Center for the Veteran Fair, an event designed to connect veteran service agencies with each other and with veterans in the community.
Sponsored by ETSU, Warrior’s Canvas, Goodwill Industries and the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, the event brought together 70 local veteran service organizations and hundreds of veterans, offering connection, education and community for all. Each organization set up a table in one of the Millennium Center’s ballrooms and offered information, community connections and free gifts to the veterans who stopped by.
Additionally, the event facilitated forums led by members of the veteran service organizations. These forums covered topics like health care, education, peer support, job opportunities and more.
“I’m hoping that this will actually show what happens when community groups and universities start working together,” organizer Jeremy Dubhrós said.
Dubhrós said he hopes to see these community groups continue to network and work together toward a common goal of supporting military veterans and their families in a wide range of ways.
For more information on the Warrior’s Canvas and the ways they work to offer support and opportunities to the veteran community, visit www.warriorscanvas.org.