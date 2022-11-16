United Way of East Tennessee Highlands will look to replenish its Social Innovation Fund through this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world on Nov. 29.
United Way of East TN Highlands is looking to award three $10,000 grants each year to innovative solutions to problems in our community related to the health, education and/or financial stability of our residents. Social Innovation Grants are awarded once a year, typically in the spring at United Way of East Tennessee Highlands’ Problem-Solving Pitches event.
“We were very fortunate to create our Social Innovation Fund in 2020 with a donor-designated gift, but we want to be sure that we can continue supporting the innovative solutions that our local nonprofits are working to bring to life. Giving Tuesday is a great time for our community to put their support behind the future of social innovation,” said Leslie Salling, president and CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands.
Former grant recipients from the Social Innovation Fund include:
• The DEI Alliance of Northeast TN & Southwest VA (2021).
• Johnson County Senior Center — MyRide (2021).
• Girl Scouts — Girl Scouts Make a RPL Effect (2021).
• A Step Ahead Tri-Cities — Mobile Unit (2022).
• Huschka House Transitional Living (2022).
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 10 years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.