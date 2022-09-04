The annual Umoja Festival will return to Johnson City on Sept. 10, celebrating unity, community and diversity with music, art and family fun.
The Umoja Festival has been a part of Johnson City tradition for 25 years now, and it is a tradition that is still going strong. What began as a community picnic at the Carver Recreation Center has since grown into a vibrant festival celebrating diversity and unity within the Johnson City community.
“Umoja is a Swahili word that means unity,” said Victoria Rodgers, a member of the Umoja Unity Committee. “Unity of spirit, unity of community. It’s a coming together of all facets of the community for a festival.”
This year’s festival will feature a community parade that will travel from the Carver Recreation Center to King Commons park, where the festivities will take place. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in this parade in a show of diversity and unity. The parade will depart from Carver Rec at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and those who would like to participate must register with the Umoja Unity Committee.
After the conclusion of the parade, the Umoja Opening Ceremony will begin at noon with the traditional Calling of the Drums. This year, the Calling of the Drums will be dedicated to the legacy of the Rev. Vincent Dial, who conducted the call for past festivals before he died earlier this year.
Daytime activities will feature booths and activities for children, including face painting, inflatables, train rides and arts and crafts. There will also be a diverse selection of festival food and merchandise from local vendors featuring artwork, jewelry, clothing and arts and crafts.
“The festival is all about family. It’s all about community. It’s all about trying to bring the various cultures of our community together for some fun,” said Rodgers.
New Orleans’ Zulu Connection with Shaka and the Watutu Dancers will be performing throughout the day. Additional entertainment will include gospel choirs from around the area as well as a block party with DJ Dunn and Quann the Rapper of Johnson City.
Throughout the evening, there will be a selection of funk, jazz and rhythm and blues bands and musicians. In addition to gospel choirs from around the Johnson City area, four bands will perform on the main stage — ReggaeInfinity, Key Lime Experience, Florencia & the Feeling and the Funkytown Band.
“Umoja … is all about bringing together all cultures, families, friends and people of different walks of life to an area where they can just have some fun, laugh and get to know each other,” Rodgers said.
This year, the Umoja Festival will also feature a free bilingual health fair organized by JUNT@S, which is a coalition of local organizations that include the ETSU Language and Culture Resource Center, HOLA Lakeway, The Langston Centre and the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. Junt@s received a $10,000 grant from United Way to promote equity and inclusion within East Tennessee, which helped to make this fair possible.
“We’re always trying to expand what we do to be inclusive, and what we do for our festival,” said Rodgers. “We’re always open to new ideas.”
For more information, to get involved and to see the full entertainment lineup, visit www.umojajc.org.