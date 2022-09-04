The annual Umoja Festival will return to Johnson City on Sept. 10, celebrating unity, community and diversity with music, art and family fun.

The Umoja Festival has been a part of Johnson City tradition for 25 years now, and it is a tradition that is still going strong. What began as a community picnic at the Carver Recreation Center has since grown into a vibrant festival celebrating diversity and unity within the Johnson City community.

