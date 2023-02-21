Restore Ukraine, a humanitarian nonprofit organization working to support the residents of war-torn Kharkiv, will be hosting the first of a series of Ukrainian art exhibitions and auctions on March 3 to raise money for its cause.
This series of auctions to benefit Restore Ukraine takes after the series of yearly planned exhibitions organized by the organization’s partner Atlant, a wholesale building materials distributor based out of Kharkiv. That series, called “Pinacoteca,” was put on hold in 2022 when the Russian bombing displaced millions of people from their homes.
The first “Pinacoteca” exhibition took place in Ukraine in 2019 and featured 52 artists, while the second one, held in 2021, gathered 109 contestants around the theme, “Fire the Light.” For 2023, the series “Ukrainian Art Auctions” will feature many of the art pieces originally created for previous exhibitions. To help the people of Ukraine, supporters from around the world can now hang a piece of Ukrainian culture in their homes.
“Ukrainian Art Auctions” will feature paintings collected during the war that began in early 2022. As the war continues in Ukraine, many families in Kharkiv are currently without power, heat, adequate shelter from the elements or winter clothing, and are taking shelter in cold basements and metro stations throughout the city.
The proceeds from these art auctions will go toward Restore Ukraine’s mission to provide winter clothes, food and shelter repair materials to these families so that they can make it through the winter.
Auction No. 1 features the works of Vitalina Mukhina, an artist who has been painting since 2018 and won first prize in Atlant’s 2021 exhibition. Many of Mukhina’s pieces center around underwater life, like “The Jellyfish” which blends the danger and beauty of the deep-sea creature, and “The Octopus,” inspired by the secrecy surrounding this inhabitant of the world’s deep oceans.
Ukrainian cuisine will also be available for those who want to taste the country’s culture and history while admiring and bidding on art. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on March 3 at 207 E. Springbrook Drive.
The auction is co-hosted by All About Blinds and Ravenworks Art Gallery in partnership with Restore Ukraine. Tickets are $21 per person.
For more information about Restore Ukraine and its mission to “create a secure and healthy future for Ukrainian families with a range of humanitarian, construction, housing and medical assistance projects,” visit https://restore-ukraine.org.