Restore Ukraine, a humanitarian nonprofit organization working to support the residents of war-torn Kharkiv, will host the first of a series of Ukrainian art exhibitions and auctions on March 3 to raise money for their cause.

This series of auctions to benefit Restore Ukraine takes after the series of yearly planned exhibitions organized by the organization’s partner Atlant, a wholesale building materials distributor based out of Kharkiv. That series, called “Pinacoteca,” was put on hold in 2022 when the Russian bombing displaced millions of people from their homes.

