ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since last Thursday, Carter County schools should be in session on Tuesday. A wide range of problems led to the school closings last Friday and again on Monday, but Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said some imaginative reassignments of teachers and staff should make it possible for classes to be covered on Tuesday.
Schools were closed last Friday because of weather problems. There was flooding along some sections of Stoney Creek on Friday morning and some roads were damaged by the flooding, making it impossible to transport some children to school. The Carter County Highway Department have rerouted some traffic on some damaged roads and made emergency repairs on Friday for roads were there were no alternative routes, such as the upper end of Grindstaff Hollow.
McAbee said there were several problems that led to the decision to close schools on Monday. These problems included students and staff infected with COVID-19 or quarantined because of exposure. McAbee said there were several other incidents that led to absences, including deaths in the family and accidents, including one teacher who suffered a fall and twisted a knee.
McAbee said the on Monday afternoon the COVID-19 dashboard showed there were 139 students with confirmed cases of the virus and 29 staff members with confirmed cases. While there were not enough substitutes to replace all the teachers currently out, McAbee said there were some imaginative uses of staff that helped fill the gaps. These included some coaches and principals driving school buses and some supervisors filling some teaching vacancies. Some top supervisors were even taking cafeteria monitoring for two and a half hours.
The number of teachers who are quarantined is also being helped by recent changes in requirements, McAbee said. While last year, all teachers had to observe a full quarantine, he said this year, those who have been vaccinated may still go to school as long as they wear a protective mask. This teachers not vaccinated will have to quarantine at their residence.
The school system had previously announced that three bus routes were down until further notice because there were no substitute bus drivers for bus route 1 at Little Milligan and Hampton High School and bus route 44 in the Happy Valley area. Substitutes, including coaches and principals have helped to reopen those routes on Tuesday. One route, bus route 23 from Hampton High School and Hampton Elementary School remains out of service on Tuesday, but Transportation Director Wayne Sams said he was still working on finding a substitute for that bus.