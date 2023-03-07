One of the region’s largest shows for hobbyists, collectors and fans of nostalgia returns this weekend.
Who: The 18th annual Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray on Saturday.
The event was started by Michael Stevens nearly two decades ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and has expanded over the years to help to other local charities collect funds for their causes.
Some of the causes that have benefited from past toy and hobby shows are the Washington County Animal Shelter, Coalition for Kids, Isaiah 117 House and Good Samaritan Ministries.
What: “There will be some new and a lot of familiar faces selling collectible items at the show,” Stevens said.
The merchandise will include record albums, magazines, comic books, action figures, hand-crafted wooden items, baseball cards and vintage toys.
“It’s a family-oriented event,” he said.
When: The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, with no charge for children under 12.
Where: In the Farm and Home Building and Building 4 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
Why: This year’s toy and hobby show will raise money for “For Causes,” a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization Stevens founded to help people who are “barely making a living wage, but who do not qualify for public assistance” address financial emergencies.
How: Stevens said there will be more than 70 vendors at this year’s show with 190 vending spaces of collectibles and other items for purchase. Fork in the Road Concessions and Catering will also provide a food truck at the event.
All proceeds from the event, after covering space rental and insurance costs, will go to “For Causes.”
For more information, contact Stevens at (423) 607-9566, by email at asfanintennessse@charter.net or go the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show’s Facebook page.