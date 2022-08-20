Officials from the city of Johnson City, Summers-Taylor Inc. and the local Chamber of Commerce were among those who gathered Friday to officially cut the ribbon on the redevelopment of the Model Mill, 500 W. Walnut St.
Work to transform the century-old former flour mill into office space began in 2018.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl speaks to John King, East Tennessee State University's associate vice president of university advancement, during a tour of the Model Mill on Friday. ETSU's Office of University Advancement and National Alumni Association moved into the building last year.
Whitney Calhoun Goetz, executive director of East Tennessee State University's Alumni Association, shows off the view from her second-floor office in the Model Mill. ETSU’s Office of University Advancement and National Alumni Association moved into the building last year.
Father and son Rab and Grant Summers led the redevelopment project and moved their family’s highway construction company, Summers-Taylor Inc., into the structure in late 2020.
The law firm Baker Donelson and East Tennessee State University’s Office of University Advancement and National Alumni Association moved into the building last year.
The Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce relocated its offices to the Model Mill in January.
