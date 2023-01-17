As part of the many events across the community celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and activism, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has partnered with local schools for a weeklong display of student artwork.
According to a press release from the center, the theme for this year’s inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Exhibition is “making connections to our beloved community,” referencing the term that was made popular by King. He envisioned a beloved community where everyone was cared for, and where poverty, hunger and hate did not exist.
“The McKinney Center is a perfect place for such an event,” said Theresa Hammons, the center’s director. “This building was built and opened in 1940 as the Booker T. Washington School and served African American students K-8th grade. It was a building that divided our community’s children and now it is a safe space to bring everyone together. We couldn’t be prouder to host this exhibition.”
In addition to the art on the walls, the exhibition also features a video project made by the students at Jonesborough Elementary School. In this video, the students share what it is that makes the Johnson City/Washington County community special.
The student artwork will be on display at the center all week during regular business hours. On Friday, the center will host a closing reception from 6-8 p.m. which will include refreshments provided by local culinary arts students. The reception will be open to the public at no charge.
For more information, call the McKinney Center at (423) 753-0562.