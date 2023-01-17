As part of the many events across the community celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and activism, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has partnered with local schools for a weeklong display of student artwork.

According to a press release from the center, the theme for this year’s inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Exhibition is “making connections to our beloved community,” referencing the term that was made popular by King. He envisioned a beloved community where everyone was cared for, and where poverty, hunger and hate did not exist.

