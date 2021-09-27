Historic Jonesborough will host Strolling on Main on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4-8 p.m. Attendees can sample tapas throughout downtown Jonesborough and enjoy wine, cocktail and beer selections, offered at various locations. Local artists will demonstrate, display and sell their work along Main Street. Strolling musicians will entertain guests along the route. Admission is $30 for tapas and alcoholic beverage tastings and $20 for tapas only tastings. A limited number of tickets are available. For more information and to purchase tickets visit strollingonmain.com or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. This event is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association.
Contributed to the Press