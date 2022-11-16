Johnson City crews worked Wednesday stringing lights on more than 160 Christmas trees to be decorated in Founders Park and King Commons as part of this year’s Candy Land Christmas celebration.

Candy Land Christmas features live, 12-foot trees, which will be decorated by local businesses or nonprofit organizations early next week. The trees will transform Founders Park to the “Gumdrop Forest” and King Commons to “Cupcake Commons."

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

