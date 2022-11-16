Johnson City crews worked Wednesday placing lights on live, 12-foot trees, which will be decorated by local businesses or nonprofit organizations early next week. The trees will transform Founders Park to the “Gumdrop Forest” and King Commons to “Cupcake Commons.
Johnson City crews worked Wednesday stringing lights on Christmas trees to be decorated in Founders Park and King Commons as part of this year’s Candy Land Christmas celebration. The 160 Christmas trees in the two parks will remain lit every evening until Jan. 8.
Candy Land Christmas features live, 12-foot trees, which will be decorated by local businesses or nonprofit organizations early next week. The trees will transform Founders Park to the “Gumdrop Forest” and King Commons to “Cupcake Commons."
The celebration will kick off Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. by presenting sponsor, Bank of Tennessee, with a grand lighting event at King Commons, in the heart of downtown.
The Christmas trees in the two parks will remain lit every evening until Jan. 8.