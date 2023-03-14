The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host a Spring Shop Hop on Friday, March 24, from noon to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Jonesborough.

Customers will be rewarded for shopping local by receiving $10 in JAMSA coins for every $50 spent at participating JAMSA businesses. The total spent is based on the pre-tax amount and can be cumulative across multiple businesses. There is a $250 limit per location. Participants are encouraged to visit as many businesses as possible.

