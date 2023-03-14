The old Washington County Courthouse is a cornerstone in downtown Jonesborough, and one of the first things you’ll notice while visiting. Tennessee’s oldest town has been described by people as something out of a Hallmark movie.
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host a Spring Shop Hop on Friday, March 24, from noon to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Jonesborough.
Customers will be rewarded for shopping local by receiving $10 in JAMSA coins for every $50 spent at participating JAMSA businesses. The total spent is based on the pre-tax amount and can be cumulative across multiple businesses. There is a $250 limit per location. Participants are encouraged to visit as many businesses as possible.
Participants must pick up a Shop Hop Passport at any participating business on March 24. Each business will be required to stamp the card and indicate the pre-tax sales amount for every qualifying purchase.
When participants are finished shopping, they will visit the JAMSA tent beside the Washington County Courthouse to collect their coins. The more spent, the more that can be earned toward the next purchase. Several participating merchants will also promote special sales and in-store events during the Spring Shop Hop.
JAMSA coins come in increments of $5 and can be used at participating JAMSA businesses like a gift card. They can be used at nearly every store in downtown Jonesborough. For more information, visit the JAMSA Facebook page and see what each shop or restaurant will be offering during the event.