Seekers Book Club

The Seekers Book Club’s January meeting saw a record number of participants as members of the community gathered to learn and grow together through reading African American literature.

 Photo courtesy of Adam Dickson

One of the many ways that the Langston Centre works to bring multicultural education and unity to the Johnson City community is through its Seekers Book Club, which meets monthly to discuss African American literature and history.

The Seekers Book Club, which meets on the third Thursday of every month, was inspired by Faye Rutledge’s love of African American literature and her desire to share it and her life experiences with others in the community. Through a partnership with the Langston Centre, she is now the facilitator of the book club, which she said is her “pride and joy.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos