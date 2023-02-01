One of the many ways that the Langston Centre works to bring multicultural education and unity to the Johnson City community is through its Seekers Book Club, which meets monthly to discuss African American literature and history.
The Seekers Book Club, which meets on the third Thursday of every month, was inspired by Faye Rutledge’s love of African American literature and her desire to share it and her life experiences with others in the community. Through a partnership with the Langston Centre, she is now the facilitator of the book club, which she said is her “pride and joy.”
“This was a dream of mine for a long time,” she said. “I’m an avid reader — I always have been — and I really began to feel like there was so much literature that wasn’t being brought into the classrooms. … But also for me, it was about making a connection again, not only with my own heritage, but just being able to share this with other people.”
The book club started at Langston in 2019, and after a break during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has continued to grow and evolve. While the club started off reading pieces of African American fiction, Rutledge said that the group’s focus has since naturally shifted toward biography and nonfiction. She said that one of the goals of the book club is to discuss the sometimes difficult topics and parts of history that many have not heard of or experienced.
“There’s so many (people) who don’t know the full history (of the African American experience), and the only way that you learn is by listening to those that have gone through struggles and then getting into the reading (that the club does) and discussing the experiences of the people that you’ve been reading about,” said Rutledge.
Each month, the club chooses a book for the members to read individually and come back together to discuss. Rutledge shared that authors like W.E.B. DuBois, Carter G. Woodson, Lawrence Dunbar and James Baldwin were a big inspiration for her and the club, but oftentimes book recommendations will come from other club members, or might even be influenced by current world events.
She said that the club just finished reading “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith and is looking forward to reading and discussing books about Emmett Till and Martin Luther King Jr. before possibly branching out into poetry.
“The club is about a love for reading and a love for social interaction,” said Adam Dickson, the Langston Centre’s director. “And there are positive and proactive ways for a community to move forward … to deal with grace and some of the other social problems that the country is dealing with. By reading the material that Seekers chooses, you know, we now have healthy dialogue and constructive conversations.”
The Seekers Book Club offers the community an opportunity to come together and ask respectful questions, grow and learn together in a safe space. Rutledge added that when reading a book, the group considers the time period in which the events happened or the story takes place, and they discuss what to do with what they read and how to take it beyond the book club. When difficult or painful topics come up, she said that the group confronts the discomfort together by coming together and sharing their emotions, thoughts and experiences.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I think I have grown with this group.”
“It’s just really good to see everyone kind of collaborate,” added Dickson. “I think that at the end of the day that’s one of the powerful things about the center — we want people to come here and collaborate.”
Rutledge said that she named the club Seekers, “because that’s what we’re doing — we’re seeking knowledge and trying to find information,” and it sums up exactly who the club is for. She said that the club is made up of a diverse group of people who come from different backgrounds and occupations but who all have something to share and contribute to the group.
“Yes it’s African American literature we’re looking at, but we’re still human beings, and we’re really looking at everybody (when we read these books),” she said. “This world is full of people. Everybody doesn’t look alike and cultures and customs may differ, but we’re still human beings, and we have a whole lot more in common than we do not.”
Dickson and Rutledge both expressed their gratitude for the partnership that the Langston Centre has with the Johnson City Public Library and the opportunities that that has created for Seekers.
Dickson said that the library “has just done a phenomenal job of listening and receiving suggestions and comments, and then also making sure that everybody has their book (for the club). So we’ve been very very grateful to the library for their willingness to embrace partnerships and see the importance and worth of multicultural literature.”
The books that the Seekers Book Club read can often be found at the public library or are otherwise easily accessible through digital platforms. The group even occasionally takes advantage of the library’s Traveling Tales program which offers book club kits that include up to 12 copies of a book along with reading and discussion guides. Rutledge said that she and the Langston Centre make every effort to ensure that those who are interested in participating are able to.
Seekers meets in the Langston Centre on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Those who are interested in joining can just show up, or contact the Langston Centre ahead of time for more information. The center is located at 315 Elm St. in downtown Johnson City, and its number is (423) 434-6000. Community members can also contact Rutledge at cfheart1953@gmail.com.