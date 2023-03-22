Jonesborough Paws in Blue

Jonesborough's Paws in Blue is a 501c3 organization that works to help support the Jonesborough Police Department obtain and care for their police K-9s.

 Contributed

Paws in Blue and the town of Jonesborough have announced the second annual barbecue fundraiser which is scheduled for Friday, April 14, at the Jonesborough Senior Center.

The annual Paws in Blue barbecue fundraiser is an effort to support the Jonesborough Police Department and their police K-9s. These K-9 officers are important parts of the police force, and they work hard to help their handlers with things like tracking, protecting officers and detecting weapons.

