Science Hill High School junior Aarushi Raj is spending her time volunteering and gathering resources for causes that are near and dear to her heart.
Raj completed her first public supply drive last year when she collected books for school-aged children through the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. After a successful campaign, Raj is refocusing her efforts on something equally important to her.
She has spent time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, and her time there has shown her ways that she can continue to help her community. She now uses her power to collect items for babies and their families who are residing at the Ronald McDonald House.
“(The book drive last year) really showed me that I could make a difference about issues that I care about,” Raj said. “I learned that I could do it successfully if it is coordinated well. So that is why I am starting this school year off with an important topic to me.”
“I think as a society, we function best when we care about the needs of others and not just our own needs,” Raj continued. “I know everyone’s life has its own pressing concerns, but when we only care about ourselves, we don’t grow as a society.”
The supply drive started a few weeks ago and will run for over 100 more days. Raj is encouraging in-kind donations and monetary donations. She has already collected $900 in monetary donations, as well as numerous supplies.
Science Hill students are encouraged to help out with in-kind donations. Students who donate one baby supply kit — which includes a new preemie or newborn size outfit, one pack of pacifiers and one baby bib — will receive four hours of community service to go toward their graduation requirement.
“I think it’s already very difficult for a family to have a sick child,” Raj said. “So, I think they shouldn’t have to worry about certain things. I want to help these families and try to bring them comfort, however we can.”
This collection is close to Raj’s heart as she wants to be a physician, maybe even a pediatrician.
Raj’s personal statement for the supply drive shows her passion for this project, explains how the Ronald McDonald House helps families and encourages community members to get involved in her donation drive.
She states:
“Babies are adorable, inquisitive, and adventurous. They are explorers of the world they live in. They seem to perceive so much of the world with their shining eyes and capture everyone’s affections. But they are also vulnerable. When a baby is sick, it is a particularly difficult time for the baby and his or her family. Sick children and their families need the help of their community, and the Ronald McDonald House aims to ensure that they receive this help. The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home that provides comfort, support, and resources to families who travel far from home for the medical care their child needs. I am honored to be conducting a fundraiser for baby supplies with the Ronald McDonald House. I have always wanted to make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering and wish to pursue a career in medicine because of this. I also simply adore children; spending time with children has always given me the greatest delight. Helping sick children and their families is a cause dear to my heart, and I hope you can join me in supporting it.
Donations of brand-new baby clothes (which include clothes that are in preemie and newborn sizes), baby bottles, pacifiers, bibs, and other supplies are needed. Monetary donations are also welcome. Everything you give will make a difference in the welfare of sick children and their families. Let us work as a community to create the safe and positive environment that these brave children and their families need!”For more information about the supply drive, contact Brittany Long at brittany@rmhsa.org.