A few Science Hill legends will be returning to Topper Palace on March 23 to help raise funds for school attendance programs with three Science Hill alumni basketball games.
Admission will be $5 per person and the doors of Topper Palace will open at 5 p.m. There will be three basketball games at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30.
“We are really excited to have this community event to support the different attendance efforts we have going on in Johnson City Schools,” said Frank Flowe, who serves as attendance support and Court Liaison for Johnson City Schools.
Carver Recreation Director and Johnson City Board of Education member Herb Greenlee has been working hard to find players for the fundraising games and has received commitments from Science Hill greats like Damon Johnson and Shane Williams.
“We appreciate everyone coming together to help us, and we hope to keep that same community support when it comes to things like attendance, healthy and vibrant school culture, and community/school pride,” added Flowe. “It’s important for students, parents and community members to realize the importance of the impact daily attendance and showing up on time has on their education and future. Subsequently, we as a community thrive when our children do.”
The funds raised at the event will go toward programs like Topper Mentors, which is a group of Science Hill students who visit Johnson City elementary and middle schools to create relationships with students and speak about the importance of attendance. These high school students also provide encouragement to their younger peers and give them a glance at what it’s like at Science Hill. The funds will also help with vital incentive programs to continue to improve attendance at Science Hill and all Johnson City Schools.