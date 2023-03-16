JCS Alumni Basketball Game for Attendance
Courtesy of Collin Brooks

A few Science Hill legends will be returning to Topper Palace on March 23 to help raise funds for school attendance programs with three Science Hill alumni basketball games.

Admission will be $5 per person and the doors of Topper Palace will open at 5 p.m. There will be three basketball games at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30.

