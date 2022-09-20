Officials with the Salvation Army joined with financial contributors, professionals from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, and local government leaders on Tuesday to break ground on a new 15-unit transitional housing wing for homeless veterans.

The housing project will be constructed in what is now a parking area of the Salvation Army’s facility on Ashe Street in Johnson City. The project is designed to help ease the transition of area veterans from homelessness to stable housing.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

