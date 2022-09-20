Local community and government leaders joined Salvation Army officials at a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new 15-bed wing of transitional housing for homeless veterans at the Salvation Army's facility at Ashe Street in Johnson City.
A crowd of veterans, local government leaders and project contributors attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a transitional housing for homeless veterans at the Salvation Army facility on Ashe Street in Johnson City.
Officials with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, who serve the needs of homeless veterans, joined Salvation Army officials on Tuesday at a groundbreaking for a 15-unit addition to transitional housing for homeless vets. The VA has contributed $750,000 to the project.
An artist drawing of the interior of the 15-room transitional housing wing to be constructed at the Salvation Army's facility on Ashe Street in Johnson City.
Contributed
Officials with the Salvation Army joined with financial contributors, professionals from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, and local government leaders on Tuesday to break ground on a new 15-unit transitional housing wing for homeless veterans.
The housing project will be constructed in what is now a parking area of the Salvation Army’s facility on Ashe Street in Johnson City. The project is designed to help ease the transition of area veterans from homelessness to stable housing.
Salvation Army officials said veterans in this program will be assigned their own private rooms that will be furnished with an individual bathroom, bed and dresser with linens and personal care items.
The project is being made possible through a partnership with community donors, area businesses and local governments. The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, has contributed $750,000 to the transitional housing wing.
The city of Johnson City has pledged $250,000 for the project and Washington City has also committed more than $240,000 to the housing wing.
Capt. Crystal Carringer, who along with her husband, Capt. Benny Carringer, took over as the Salvation Army’s Johnson City Corps officers in June, said the new transitional housing wing will address a great need in the area.
“We’ve already seen how God moves in the lives of the people who come through our facility,” she told the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. “This is just the beginning.”
Carringer said the new wing will also allow the Salvation Army to increase capacity in its existing shelter.