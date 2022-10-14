WF Stables will be hosting its Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough will host the event, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
What: The Fun Day will include food, fun and games for everyone to enjoy. Horse riders can participate in competitions like obstacle courses, speed events and more. Those who prefer to move about on foot can also participate in things like a stick-horse race, water balloon toss, musical chairs and Nylon bowling. Everyone is encouraged to dress up and participate in a costume contest.
“Everybody is invited to come and watch and participate,” Patti Walters, WF Stables owner, said. “It’s just a really fun day of the community and everybody getting together to help a great cause.”
The event will also include door prizes, a silent auction and food courtesy of local business partners.
When: Festivities will begin at 1 p.m.
Where: WF Stables is located at 165 Tommy Campbell Road in Jonesborough.
Why: Walters said that as a registered nurse, St. Jude’s mission is dear to her heart.
“We chose St. Jude because it’s such a worthy place, and we’ve actually had kids in the community, and kids that have taken lessons here, who have been treated at St. Jude,” she said. “So this is a way to help the kids that do lessons here and that are a part of our barn family to … learn to give back to others who need their help.”
“It’s really important to us,” she continued. “I look outside on any given day and there’s 20 healthy kids running around out there, and we just realized that we are so blessed. … If anybody has to go to St. Jude we’re able to help out so they don’t have to worry about how (their child’s care) will be paid for.”