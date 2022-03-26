The Johnson City Press is taking questions by email to ask candidates on the May 3 primary ballot who are participating in a forum the newspaper is hosting on Thursday.
Readers who have questions for Republican candidates for Washington County mayor, county clerk and sheriff should email them to Press News Editor Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Baker is serving as moderator of the question-and-answer session, which will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The three-hour forum, which will be live-streamed at www.Johnsoncitypress.com, will be broken down into three segments, beginning at 6 p.m. with the two Republicans (Danny Edens and Cheryl Storey) running for county clerk.
At 7 p.m., the candidates for county mayor (Joe Grandy and Robbie Tester) will take the stage before the three candidates for sheriff (Leighta Laitinen, Keith Sexton and Michael Templeton) begin answering questions at 8 p.m.
The candidates will be asked to address their answers and remarks solely to the moderator. No exchanges will be allowed between candidates.
The questions will be selected by the editors of the Johnson City Press. Each candidate will have an opportunity to answer the same questions within the 3 minutes allowed.
The Press will provide a box with index cards at the beginning of forum for members of the audience to write down questions that can be posed to all candidates.
The winners of the Republican Primary for county clerk and sheriff have no opponents on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. However, the winner of the May 3 Republican race for county mayor will face a challenge from independent candidate James W. Reeves in August.
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28. Tennesseans have until April 4 to register to vote in the election.