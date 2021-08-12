ELIZABETHTON — The Rev. Bill Greer, pastor of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church, will be preaching at New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service.
The service will commemorate 50 years to the date that Greer began his pastoral career at New Liberty, where he pastored for 11 years.
Greer also pastored at Keystone Freewill Baptist in Johnson City in for 25½ years. He has served at Watauga Valley for 12½ years in addition to interim pastorships at Riverview Baptist in Erwin and First Freewill Baptist in Mountain City.
He and his wife, Mary Nell, will be honored during the service by the church, with lunch provided following the service.
The Rev. Nick Colbaugh, pastor of New Liberty, invites all friends, family, and former members to attend this special day honoring this long-serving couple.
The church is located at 113 Peters Hollow Road near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Contributed to the Press