The Carter Railroad Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not to mention things like produce and other perishables,” said Geoff Stunkard, Heritage Day coordinator for the museum. “This resulted in fast schedules and colorful equipment, so we are looking forward to showcasing the trains of yesterday and today for this special event.”
This Heritage Day also serves as the formal introduction of the museum’s latest exhibit of full-scale and advertising tractors and trucks. These include limited-production models done by Franklin Mint and others, as well as commercial trucks with advertising. It is made possible by the gift of Dick and Ginger Curran, who donated this collection in memory of her father, Edmund “Ed” Ihlow.
“The tractor exhibit was truly an honor to receive,” said Museum Director Fred Alsop. “These are mainly museum-quality products, some of which Mr. Ihlow never opened up to display, and a few are as large as 1/8 scale. From John Deere to Farmall, it has already proven popular, and this is a great day to let the public know about our latest display showcasing historic technology.”
The Carter Railroad Museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes model railroad layouts, a special children’s activity room and ongoing programs. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing railroad crossing sign.
For more information about Heritage Day, contact Dr. Fred Alsop at (423) 439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.