The Carter Railroad Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight the Oct. 29 Heritage Day at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum.

“The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not to mention things like produce and other perishables,” said Geoff Stunkard, Heritage Day coordinator for the museum. “This resulted in fast schedules and colorful equipment, so we are looking forward to showcasing the trains of yesterday and today for this special event.”

