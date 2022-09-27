New York Times writer and well-known author Margaret Renkl is coming to East Tennessee State University for two free public events on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Renkl is an Alabama native whose weekly essays appear weekly in the New York Times. Renkl lives in Nashville, and according to her website, her columns “have offered readers of The New York Times a weekly dose of natural beauty, human decency, and persistent hope.”
“I believe Margaret Renkl is one of the most important voices in America right now,” said Dr. Jesse Graves, professor in ETSU’s Department of Literature and Language. “She is a rigorous thinker and a fearless truth-teller, examining life in the American South as we live through it day by day.”
Renkl has published two well-received books — “Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss” and “Graceland, at Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache from the American South" — which offer unique insights into life in the South, uplifting local voices and examining many of the hopeful and human parts of daily life.
“She responds not only to the challenges and struggles of our time, looking squarely at gun violence and racial inequality, but also reminds her readers of the radiance of life found all around us if we spare the energy to look for it and recognize it,” Graves said.
ETSU will offer two separate events to those who are interested in learning from Renkl and her work. The first will be an “in conversation” session with Renkl at 3 p.m. in Room 118 of Rogers-Stout Hall on ETSU’s main campus. At 7 p.m., Renkl will perform a public reading of her work, with a book-signing to follow. This event will take place in the Powell Recital Hall in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
“I hope as many of our students as possible can share in the opportunity to hear Margaret Renkl speak, and to learn all they can from her wise and generous point of view,” Graves said. “We also invite members of the community to attend what I know will be an engaging day.”
The event is sponsored by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative, an endeavor founded in 2015 that funds a range of programs and workshops at ETSU. Both events are free to the public and no registration is required.