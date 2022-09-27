Margaret Renkl

New York Times writer and well-known author Margaret Renkl is coming to East Tennessee State University for two free public events on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Renkl is an Alabama native whose weekly essays appear weekly in the New York Times. Renkl lives in Nashville, and according to her website, her columns “have offered readers of The New York Times a weekly dose of natural beauty, human decency, and persistent hope.”

