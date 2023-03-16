Milligan University musical theater will present the 1985 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George” at the McGlothlin-Street Theatre in the Gregory Center, March 23-26.
Based on a book by James Lapine, the musical tells a fictional love story behind George Seurat’s pointillist painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of Grande Jatte.” The original Broadway production starred Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters and ranks as one of Stephen Sondheim’s most visually and musically enchanting works.
“Because Seurat’s iconic pointillist painting must be visually recreated onstage, this piece has rarely been performed, and we are honored to introduce it to local audiences,” said director Jamie Buxton, assistant professor of musical theater.
The musical theater production is a collaboration with scenic designer Brian Saxton, interactive media professor and projectionist Karahann Kiser and her media students, costume designer Nicole Christie, pianist Joy Nagy, keyboardist and programmer Dr. Noah DeLong, conductor Dr. Kellie Brown, and Milligan actors.
The cast features Milligan junior Evan Magness, of Johnson City, as Seurat in the first act and as his great-grandson, George, in the second act. Musical theatre major Christy van Greunen, of Perry Hall, Maryland, plays Dot, his artist’s model, in the first act and George’s elderly grandmother, Marie, in the second act.
A special 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinee on March 25 will star Milligan music graduate Max Garbe, of Johnson City, and Milligan musical theatre major Anna Shelton, of Kokomo, Indiana.
“Every student in our cast comes from a strong musical background either as a singer or instrumentalist, and it has been a delight to explore and shape this material together,” said Buxton.
Showtimes for the main production are 7:30 p.m. on March 23-25 and 2:30 p.m. on March 26. All seats are reserved seating. Tickets are on sale for $10 at Milligan.tix.com.