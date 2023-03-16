Milligan presents "Sunday in the Park with George"
Milligan University musical theater will present the 1985 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George” at the McGlothlin-Street Theatre in the Gregory Center, March 23-26.

Based on a book by James Lapine, the musical tells a fictional love story behind George Seurat’s pointillist painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of Grande Jatte.” The original Broadway production starred Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters and ranks as one of Stephen Sondheim’s most visually and musically enchanting works.

