Milligan University has declared Monday, Jan. 16, as a “Day On” instead of a day off, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s emphasis on servant-leadership. Milligan’s campus will be closed, but the university encourages all faculty, staff and students to make it a day of service to the local community.

King was an influential American civil rights leader, best known for his work on racial equality and ending racial segregation in the United States. His commitment to service has inspired many to work together to make positive change.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.