Milligan University has declared Monday, Jan. 16, as a “Day On” instead of a day off, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s emphasis on servant-leadership. Milligan’s campus will be closed, but the university encourages all faculty, staff and students to make it a day of service to the local community.
King was an influential American civil rights leader, best known for his work on racial equality and ending racial segregation in the United States. His commitment to service has inspired many to work together to make positive change.
Milligan students will volunteer with several local organizations, including Ronald McDonald House, Good Samaritan, Boones Creek Christian Church, Salvation Army and the Melting Pot.
These opportunities include helping local charities with organization and upkeep at their facilities, preparing and packing food for Haitians, and serving breakfast locally to those in need.
Milligan will also offer several on-campus educational opportunities in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel. The Milligan community can view King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at 10 a.m. A time of reflection on visual art of King will be available at 12 p.m., and a viewing of the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” will be at 2 p.m. The day will conclude with a screening of the movie, “Selma,” with reflection questions at 7 p.m.
“I’m pleased that our students, along with faculty and staff, will join together to honor the memory and influence of Martin Luther King Jr. through leadership and service to our community,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “These service opportunities put King’s message into action and honor Milligan’s mission of preparing students as servant-leaders.”
The Milligan MLK Day of Service is coordinated by the Milligan Office of Student Development in partnership with Milligan’s Multicultural Education Resource Team (MERT), Linking Individuals to the Needs of the Community (LINC) and the Student Government Association.