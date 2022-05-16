The Mill Spring Makers Faire, a twice-yearly event featuring dozens of artists, craftsmen and makers, is set to return to downtown Jonesborough on May 21.
This year’s event will feature 60 vendors selling handmade goods, fine art, furniture, jewelry, garden decor, plants and more. The event takes place on Spring Street and Mill Street Park, and will also feature demonstrations, music and food.
“It’s really nice to see people come out and support these local makers and support local handmade crafts and really see the trades come back,” organizer Melinda Copp said of the festival, noting that this year’s event will feature 20 more artists than the inaugural event in 2019. “We’re super thankful that we’ve had support for this market like we have.”
There is no cost to attend, and parking will be available throughout downtown. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another Makers Faire will be held on Dec. 3.
In addition to the Makers Faire, the McKinney Center will host a craft fair on Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That event will feature more than 30 artists selling paintings, photography, sculptures and more.
The McKinney Center’s craft fair will also have live music and food and drinks will be available for sale. The event is free and open to the public, but there is a $1 suggested donation — the proceeds of which support their student scholarship program.