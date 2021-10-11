Under Monday’s blue sky, members of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation hung 13 flags on the perimeter fence to honor the members of the military killed in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
There was also one additional flag to honor a Johnson City native — 24-year-old Senior Airman Benjamin White, of the 48th Rescue Squadron — who died with six other servicemen on board a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter that was shot down in Afghanistan during a medical-evacuation mission in 2010.
“The sadness of losing 13 young Americans getting others out of Afghanistan touched us,” said Brenda Barnette, chair of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation.
“We came up with the idea of putting their names and flags on the fence,” as a memorial to the “13 plus one,” she said. The plus-one is for White.
The 13 killed in the Kabul bombing were:
- U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Corryton, Tennessee.
- U.S. Navy hospital corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, Berlin Heights, Ohio.
- U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, Sacramento, Calif.
- U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario-Pichardo, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts,
- U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, California.
- U.S. Marine Cpl. Deagan W. Page, 23, Omaha, Nebraska.
- U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Logansport, Indiana.
- U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, Rio Bravo, Texas.
- U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming.
- U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, California.
- U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, Corco, California.
- U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, St. Charles, Missouri.
Their names, along with White’s, will be read at the Veterans Day memorial service on Nov. 11.
“As they were rescuing people for their freedom, they gave up their own freedom,” Barnette said. “We’d like the community to come join us in this tribute.
And while White was killed in action in 2010, Barnette said “his memory is embedded in our hearts and minds."