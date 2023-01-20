The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
Following the legacy of the center’s founders and namesakes, the McKinney Center works to cultivate an appreciation of the arts within Washington County. One of the biggest ways it does this is by offering creative art classes and workshops each semester. These classes bring together members of the community who come from a wide range of creative backgrounds.
Director Theresa Hammons said the center is grateful to be able to bring in local artists as teachers for these classes.
“A lot of people don’t know this about our community, but we’ve got some pretty heavy hitter artists here in the Tri-Cities that are collected in galleries all over the country,” she said. “So we’re really lucky to have the art community that we have here.”
This spring, the McKinney Center will conduct a wide variety of art classes and craft workshops. For kids, the center will offer classes in painting, dance, pottery, guitar and more. These same classes are available for adults, in addition to things like collecting stories, performance poetry, writing groups, ceramics, canning and metal work. For those who aren’t interested in committing to an entire class, this semester’s workshops include things like how to build a fairy garden, the art of crafting Kokedamas and working with glass fusion.
These classes are open to anyone who would like to participate, regardless of skill level. The kids-level classes are open to any student, whether they are homeschooled or in a public or private school. Additionally, scholarships for K-12 students to attend classes at the center are available for any families who qualify for the free or reduced price lunch programs at their schools.
The classes the center offers occur at various times throughout the day, as it tries to accommodate most schedules. It will also be offering Intermediate Watercolor and Story Collecting classes online this spring.
Hammons encourages everyone — even adults who don’t think they are very creative — to visit the Open House on Saturday and consider signing up for an art class. Hammons said she always enjoys seeing transformations in both the children and adults who take the classes.
“It’s a really great way to sort of loosen up and learn how to do things differently, and it’s also a great social outlet,” she added.
According to Hammons, these classes are a great way for people to do more than just develop their art skills. They help kids and adults alike grow their confidence, practice public speaking, improve their teamwork skills and learn how to approach problems with a creative mindset. Participating in the arts can offer benefits and opportunities to people in any stage of life, whether it’s to acquire new skills, de-stress or keep their mind and body sharp.
“So give it a try, take a chance and trust the process,” she said. “We all have something creative inside of us, and sometimes it just takes a little bit to get it out.”
In addition to these classes, the McKinney Center brings an appreciation of the performing arts to the area through its Storytelling Radio Show and various plays like “We Did It Together,” which will be relaunching in February after a successful run in 2022.
Hammons said many of the center’s programs come from a desire to carry out the legacies of the Martin and McKinney families who invested so much into the arts and the Jonesborough community.
“When you’re in the community where your namesakes are from, you take it really seriously,” she said. “And it’s an honor to be the director here and see all the great things that come out of it.”
Registration for classes will open on Saturday and close on Saturday. Jan. 28, at midnight. To view the whole Spring Course Catalog or to learn more about the center, visit www.mckinneycenter.com.