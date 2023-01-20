The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.

Following the legacy of the center’s founders and namesakes, the McKinney Center works to cultivate an appreciation of the arts within Washington County. One of the biggest ways it does this is by offering creative art classes and workshops each semester. These classes bring together members of the community who come from a wide range of creative backgrounds.

