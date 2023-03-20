The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will host an exhibition for fabric artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger starting Wednesday, April 5.

Ottinger (2).jpg

Kristy Moeller Ottinger

The exhibition reception will take place on April 5 from 5–7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. The exhibition is free, open to the public and will be up through Friday, May 5. All artwork will be for sale.

